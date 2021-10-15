Feel the power of CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for $95 shipped (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for $94.99 shipped. Down from a going rate of $130, today’s solid 27% discount marks the third-best price we’ve tracked to date. Powered by tactile haptic bass with Taction technology, CORSAIR’s HS60 headset is meant to deliver an immersive gaming experience with 50mm neodymium drivers. The aluminum construction is complemented by memory foam earcups, as well as on-ear volume controls. And rounding out the hardware, the noise-canceling omnidirectional microphone is also adjustable for added clarity during gaming or streaming. Head below for more options.

Gamers looking to upgrade their setup on a budget might enjoy Razer’s popular BlackShark V2X headset for only $50. Backed by 7.1 surround sound and 50mm drivers, you’ll bargain a similar audio experience to CORSAIR’s HS60, just without that added haptic bass. Plus, the BlackShark V2X only weighs in at 240-grams, making it a nice lightweight option for marathon gaming as well.

Once you’ve got your audio all set and done, you can elevate your visuals as well with Amazon’s 30% off gaming monitor sale today only. There, you can pick up AOC’s gorgeous 34-inch UltraWide Curved Frameless QHD monitor for only $368, and plenty of others starting at just $160.

CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

