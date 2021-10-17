Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 returns to all-time low of $121 for self-care Sunday (Save 20%), more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of personal hygiene and grooming tools up to 37% off. Our top pick today is the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush for $121 shipped. Originally going for $200, though recently closer to around $150, today’s deal saves you 20% and matches the all-time Amazon low. Providing you twice the cleaning power of a normal electric toothbrush, Waterpik has created something unique with the ability to floss and brush at the same time. A regular sword and shield combo for fighting plaque, it comes complete with three operating modes, (brush, floss, brush and floss,) 10 water flosser pressure settings, and two toothbrush speeds. Head below for even more self-care deals.

Other notable self-care deals:

Once you’ve got your new self-care routine underway, why not take in a movie with Amazon’s massive 4K film and tv collection deals starting at just $10 today only. There, you’ll find iconic titles like Indiana Jones, the original Star Trek, and even Snoopy and John Hughes collections for the whole family. These savings won’t last long though, so be sure not to miss out on the rest of today’s Epic Daily Deals before they dry up for good.

More on the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0:

BRUSH FLOSS AT THE SAME TIME: Sonic-Fusion combines the power of an advanced sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser

CLINICALLY PROVEN: Up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health; Accepted by the American Dental Association

3 MODES: Brush, Floss, Brush Floss, at the push of a button

