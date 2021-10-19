Bring home this 101-piece security screwdriver bit set at just $10 Prime shipped (33% off)

Efficere Tools (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 101-piece Premium Security Screwdriver Bit Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal shaves 33% off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked throughout 2021. If your current collection of screwdriver bits is lacking, this extensive kit is here to save the day. It’s full of common bit types in addition to security tips ranging from Pozi to Tri-Wing, and much more. Each bit is crafted from high-strength chrome vanadium steel so each can “withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs.” In addition to bits, you’ll also receive a 3-way reversible ratchet driver with a non-slip grip and adjustable design that makes it easier to slide it into more constrained areas.

If you only need a small screwdriver set, this 9-piece precision kit is worth a look. It’ll only set you back $8, paving the way for you to spend 20% less. Phillips, flat, and Torx tips can be found in this set, ensuring you’ll be ready to tackle a wide variety of projects.

Why stop there when there are several more deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide? For instance, right now you can score Renogy’s solar-powered flashlight at $17 and even Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED offering for $18. Oh, and don’t forget that Smith & Wesson’s aluminum tactical pen is $18.50 alongside this RIDGID mobile miter saw stand for $130.

EFFICERE 101-piece Security Screwdriver Bit Set features:

High strength chrome vanadium steel bits withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs to ensure durability and longevity

Bonus 3-way reversible ratcheting bit driver (forward/reverse/lock) with comfortable non-slip grip for easy tightening and loosening fasteners

provides adjustable angles for maximum leverage, and reaches access to confined areas and close quarters

