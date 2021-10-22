Save up to 25% on LEGO Star Wars, Art, Architecture, and much more from $16

The early Black Friday deals are beginning to roll in and now we’re tracking some holiday-worthy discounts on LEGO at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A highlight is the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet at $55.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $70 price tag, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Assembling the fearsome Sith Lord, this set stacks up to 834 pieces in order to assemble a Darth Vader’s iconic black helmet. Complete with a display stand at the bottom and plenty of authentic details to make this one a great addition to your collection, you can dive into our hands-on review for some additional insight. Then head below for additional LEGO deals from $16.

LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets on sale:

LEGO Art:

LEGO Architecture Skylines:

Other LEGO deals:

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet features:

Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style.

