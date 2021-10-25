Load up on Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cups, 75-pack now $26.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $33)

Amazon is now offering the 75-Count Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pod pack for $26.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and be sure to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $33, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find, matching our previous mention, and a great time to stock up for the fall/winter. This is a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied.” The Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend is easily among the most popular options around here, featuring recyclable coffee pods that will work with all Keurig and K-cup capsule coffee makers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. Head below for more details. 

An even more affordable option would be going with the Crave 100-pack of assorted K-Cup pods for $23.50 Prime shipped. This is a great way to give a number of the brand’s bends a try in one fell swoop, all while saving even more over the smaller 75-count package above. 

Speaking of which, you’ll also want to check out the discount we spotted on the Ninja Hot & Iced 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker this morning. Regularly $140 or more for similar models, you can now lock this one in at $99 shipped via Walmart with free shipping. It can handle both single serve brewing and a full carafe with a built-in milk frothing wand as well. 

More on the Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend:

  • Major Dickason’s Blend: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s
  • Flavor & Roast: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Dark roast
  • For Keurig Brewers: Peet’s recyclable K-Cup Pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Brewers

