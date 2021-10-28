Lenovo’s new Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 with Charging Dock fall to $70 (Save $20)

Lenovo is currently offering its new Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $69.99 shipped when code SNEAKYTABS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at the very first notable price cut on the recent release alongside a new all-time low at $20 off. Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene earlier this summer and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled changing dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re in the Alexa ecosystem and would prefer to bring a smart display into your smart home, the previous-generation Echo Show 5 will be a better fit than the Assistant-powered lead deal. Clocking in at $45, you’re looking at a 5-inch way to bring visual cues alongside hands-free access to Amazon’s voice assistant into your setup.

Though if it’s lighting that your setup could use, this morning saw a new all-time low go live on the latest offering from Philips Hue. Arriving with the usual HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control we’ve come to expect, this color illumination is now the brightest yet from the brand. Plus, you can score it at the best price yet of $41.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Charging Dock features:



The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Wireless Charging Dock keeps your nightstand clutter free. Charge up to two additional devices at once: your phone and another accessory, like a smart watch. The 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed. Enhanced with a built-in nightlight when docked, the light is just bright enough to illuminate your way without waking your partner. With multiroom audio, you can add your Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms.

