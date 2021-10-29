Crucial’s Portable SSDs now up to $80 off at Amazon: 1TB X6 $80 or 2TB X8 for $190

Amazon is now offering Crucial X6 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130, like it goes for at Best Buy, this is $50 or 38% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This EDC-ready palm-sized SSD features 1TB of capacity alongside up to 540MB/s transfer speeds and a now more affordable price tag. The included USB-C connection cable joins up to 6.5-feet of drop protection and an overall weight that’s “less than your car keys.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage of the 4TB model. More details below.

(Update 10/29 12:40 p.m.): Amazon is also now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $189.99 shipped. Regularly up to $280 and more recently closer to $240 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the faster 1050MB/s portable SSD.

If you can get away with a smaller capacity, the 500GB variant is available for $70 on Amazon. While only half the size, the spec sheet is essentially the same otherwise. Or, you can save even more going with something like the PNY Elite 480GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD at $60 shipped. It’s a little bit slower than today’s Crucial mentions, but it will get the job done and save you an extra $10 in the process.

Just make sure you check out this deal on the best-in-class SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD. This robust offering is now on sale for $250 via Amazon, down from the regular $300 or more. This provides a much faster up to 1050MB/s transfer speeds wrapped up inside of a water and shock-protected rubberized core. Get all of the details right here.

More on the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD:

FAST: Read speeds up to 540MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

RELIABLE AND DURABLE: Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

