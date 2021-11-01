LEGO’s all-new UCS Batman Tumbler sees launch day discount to $200 (Save $30)

After first going up for sale this morning, Zavvi is now offering the all-new LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $199.99 shipped when code BATMOBILE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at the very first discount on the just-released UCS-style set based around the Dark Knight trilogy with $30 in savings. Not to mention, it is currently out of stock direct from LEGO. Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the all-new set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can’t justify picking up the massive version of the Dark Knight’s iconic ride, be it for the cost or its ginormous footprint, going with the play scale version at $40 is a great alternative. This LEGO Batmobile Tumbler arrives with 422 pieces in order to deliver a smaller version of the hero’s ride. You’re still looking at two minifigures, as well, with both Batman himself being joined by Scarecrow. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

The new Tumbler wasn’t the only creation that just launched from LEGO today. Over in our full coverage, you’ll find a detailed breakdown of all the kits that are new for November. Ranging from one of the largest sets to date with the Titanic to the Ideas Home Alone McCallister house, you’ll want to see all the new releases right here.

LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler features:

Recreate one of the most iconic, battle-ready vehicles in cinema history: the Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies. This authentically detailed model captures the armoured crime-fighting machine in all its high-octane magnificence. Wherever the model is displayed, the attached stand and information plaque ensure it’ll create a captivating centrepiece.

