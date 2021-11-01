Let ILIFE’s robot vacuum/mop combos clean up this holiday season from $126

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, ILIFE’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its robot vacuums and mops priced from $126 shipped. Our favorite is the V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $149.99. Down from its normal price of $220, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Ready to handle both vacuuming and sweeping in your home, this robot can really help take the stress out of cleaning this holiday season. The built-in battery can last up to 110 minutes on a full charge and automatically returns to the base when it starts to get low. Plus, you’ll find an easy-to-read LCD display for changing settings and configuring the settings of the vacuum. Shop the rest of the deals at Amazon, then head below for more.

Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 12 is a great alternative if you’re looking to save a few bucks. It’s available for $140 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which offers $10 in savings while also delivering the ability to still clean your home on a schedule. No mopping is available here, however, so you’ll still need to tackle that task yourself with this robotic vacuum.

More on the ILIFE V8s Robot Vacuum:

Sweeping system with Gen 3 CyclonePower System provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode. Mopping system with intelligent water tank, adjustable water output for adapting to different floor types. One Robot, Thorough Clean.

The unique suction structure ensures that pet hair and debris go into the dustbin easily which makes the V8s great for pet owners. The floating design self-adjusts to adapt to different types of floors.

V8s lasts up to 110 minutes with a full charge, automatically recharges, always prepares to clean the floor.

