Macy’s Black Friday ad 2021: store hours, deals on Instant Pots, and more

The Black Friday 2021 ads continue to trickle in, and today we’re getting a first look at what to expect from Macy’s on the holiday shopping front. Showcasing 56 pages of deals on everything from home goods and kitchen appliances to apparel and more, you’ll find the details on this year’s Macy’s Black Friday ad.

Macy’s gears up for Black Friday with sales online and in-store

This year for 2021, Macy’s won’t be kicking off its holiday shopping event until closer to Black Friday proper. Slated to go live on November 23, there are plenty of savings for throughout Thanksgiving week packed into the 56-page flier. This returns to what we’ve come to expect from the retailer after last year’s all-around unique holiday shopping. There are deals both in-store and online, too. However, Macy’s will be closed on actual Thanksgiving ahead of the main festivities.

In typical Macy’s fashion, most of the big-ticket discounts packed into the ad are centered around home goods, clothings, and other products in that wheelhouse. So while you will find a few tech deals scattered in throughout the other markdowns, Macy’s is leaving the gadgetry to the likes of Amazon and Best Buy this year.

Before we get to some of the actual highlights, Macy’s is also going to be rolling out an extra up to 20% off coupon for us on select items. You’ll need to be a Macy’s rewards credit card member to lock in the perk, which will be available on a range of products through the Black Friday week sale. That includes an extra 15% off apparel as well as furniture, mattresses, lighting, and more at an additional 10% off.

The real stars of the show for 2021 fall to the kitchen upgrades, and particularly all the appliances that Macy’s is discounting for Black Friday. There are some notable entries from Instant, Ninja, Black & Decker, and Cuisinart at some of the best prices of the year. Not to mention, a section of $10 or less appliances for grabbing a new coffee maker or even a popcorn machine at a steal of a price.

In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the early Black Friday discounts that are beginning to go live at Macy’s right here.

Source: BlackFriday.com

