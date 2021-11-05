Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale with Tom Hanks and Angelina Jolie hits, more

With the new Tom Hanks film Finch now available on Apple TV+ and Eternals starring Angelina Jolie premiering in theaters, Apple is rolling out a new weekend movie sale highlighting both of their iconic rolls. Ranging from classics of Cast Away, Apollo 13 to Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gone In 60 Seconds, and more, everything is down to $5 each. That’s alongside a collection of $20 or less movie bundles with plenty of popular franchises up for grabs. Head below for all of the details.
Apple $5 Tom Hanks and Angelina Jolie movies on sale:
- Cast Away
- Apollo 13
- Turner & Hooch
- A Hologram for the King
- The Money Pit
- Angels & Demons
- Larry Crowne
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Gone In 60 Seconds
- Salt
- The Tourist
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Wanted
Alongside the single films noted above, you’ll also be able to save on a variety of movie bundles. Everything is $20 or less, and delivering some of the best prices of the year across many different popular franchises.
- Planet of the Apes Trilogy
- John Wick Chapters 1-3
- A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection
- The Hunger Games: Complete 4-Film Collection
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Triple Feature
- LEGO Movie 2-Film Bundle
- Rambo: The Complete 5-Film Collection
- 21 Jump Street + 22 Jump Street Double Feature
- Jumanji 2 – Movie Collection
- Equalizer 2-Movie Collection
- Transporter 1 and 2
