Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale with Tom Hanks and Angelina Jolie hits, more

With the new Tom Hanks film Finch now available on Apple TV+ and Eternals starring Angelina Jolie premiering in theaters, Apple is rolling out a new weekend movie sale highlighting both of their iconic rolls. Ranging from classics of Cast Away, Apollo 13 to Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gone In 60 Seconds, and more, everything is down to $5 each. That’s alongside a collection of $20 or less movie bundles with plenty of popular franchises up for grabs. Head below for all of the details.

Apple $5 Tom Hanks and Angelina Jolie movies on sale:

Alongside the single films noted above, you’ll also be able to save on a variety of movie bundles. Everything is $20 or less, and delivering some of the best prices of the year across many different popular franchises.

