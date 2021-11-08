Comment: Price guarantees make now the best time to lock in Black Friday 2021 discounts

Black Friday in 2021 is shaping up to be different from past years, with stock shortages making for an uncertain shopping experience. Several retailers are looking to add some extra confidence to those who want to beat the rush, with various price guarantees rolling out to help ensure you’re getting the best rate of the Black Friday season without fighting out-of-stock listings or the crowds.

Look out for stock shortages

If there’s one thing that seems all but certain for Black Friday 2021, it’s that products aren’t going to be in supply like we’ve seen in the past. Battling shortages and out-of-stock listings has already become the norm for shoppers in the past year, and we can expect that the holiday shopping season is only going to add further pressure.

That’s to say, if there is a must-have item on the gift list this year that just has to be under the tree, best to lock in that order sooner than later. And to an even further extent, there’s plenty of reasons why you should be hitting purchase now instead of waiting until Black Friday proper.

Price guarantees add extra confidence to early Black Friday shopping

To help add some extra confidence behind pressing the buy button ahead of Black Friday 2021 proper, many retailers are rolling out a price guarantee on items. Ensuring you’re getting the best price of the holiday season, anything backed by one of these policies will refund you the difference.

As of now, Best Buy and Newegg are two of the more notable retailers to be offering any such promotion. You can read more about what to expect from Best Buy’s price guarantee and Newegg’s price protection, but effectively, both will automatically reimburse you the difference should a price drop even lower at the end of the month.

And while retailers like Amazon and Target themselves aren’t going to be offering any Black Friday 2021 price guarantees, there is at least some added assurance from them by proxy. If any retailer is matching one of Best Buy’s sale prices in the buildup to Thanksgiving week, it seems pretty safe to imagine that the price won’t be too far off on November 26.

Early offers help you beat the rush

Speaking of, a variety of retailers have already been rolling out a collection of early discounts. With advertised Black Friday price tags, all of these early sales are helping shoppers avoid the rush while still locking in what we can expect to be the same offers. As more of the holiday shopping ads begin to go live, we’re getting an even clearer picture on the price cuts that’ll arrive in the coming weeks.

So far, we’ve seen everyone from Amazon and Best Buy to B&H, Newegg, and more get in on the early offers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Black Friday 2021 may be shaping up to be a bit more uncertain than previous years, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find deep discounts on all of the usual product categories. Of course, the best way to actually keep up with all of the action and make sure you get the best deal is by keeping up with 9to5Toys.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

