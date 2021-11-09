Apple’s latest movie sale discounts iconic duo flicks to $8, plus this week’s $1 rental

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $1

Apple is launching its latest movie sale today courtesy of iTunes, discounting a selection of movies starring iconic leading duos to $8. With everything from fan-favorite action flicks of Pulp Fiction to comedies like Wayne’s World and more recent releases, you’ll also find a series of James Bond movies at $9 each. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $8 Iconic Duo movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $8 or less. Centered around films starring iconic duos, you’ll find everything down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking some of the best prices of the year. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the iconic duo flicks, Apple is also celebrating the release of No Time to Die as a rental by discounting all of the James Bond back catalog to $9 per movie. You’ll find all of the different actors who have donned the mantel of 007 included, but here are a few of our favorites.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Spiral: From the Book of Saw. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s espresso machine with milk frother just ...
Anne Klein watches up to 60% off at Amazon from $25 Pri...
Home Depot continues the early Black Friday deals with ...
Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards now 10% off ahead of...
Amazon now offers $99 or more off Bowflex’s popul...
Work out at home with this Finer Form Indoor Exercise B...
WD Blue 1TB SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD hits Amazon low...
Herman Miller’s annual Black Friday sale now live...
Show More Comments