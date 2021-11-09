Apple’s latest movie sale discounts iconic duo flicks to $8, plus this week’s $1 rental

Apple is launching its latest movie sale today courtesy of iTunes, discounting a selection of movies starring iconic leading duos to $8. With everything from fan-favorite action flicks of Pulp Fiction to comedies like Wayne’s World and more recent releases, you’ll also find a series of James Bond movies at $9 each. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $8 Iconic Duo movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $8 or less. Centered around films starring iconic duos, you’ll find everything down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking some of the best prices of the year. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the iconic duo flicks, Apple is also celebrating the release of No Time to Die as a rental by discounting all of the James Bond back catalog to $9 per movie. You’ll find all of the different actors who have donned the mantel of 007 included, but here are a few of our favorites.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Spiral: From the Book of Saw. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

