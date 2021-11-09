Home Depot continues the early Black Friday deals with up to $150 off RYOBI combo kits

Continuing the early Black Friday offers, Home Depot is now rolling out a RYOBI ONE+ tool sale that’s taking up to $150 off a selection of combo kits and bundles. Shipping is free across the board and there’s even in-store pickup at no additional cost for most of the items, too. Ranging from entry-level packages to get your weekend warrior setup started to full-blown bundles packed with all of the gear the job site could need, you’ll find plenty of ways to cash-in on the savings. Whether it’s just for your own tool kit or to check off a name on the gift list, you’ll find all of the highly-rated RYOBI combo kits on sale down below.

RYOBI ONE+ Tool sale highlights:

Alongside all of today’s RYOBI discounts, don’t forget that Home Depot is carrying those early Black Friday savings over to a collection of other tools, grills, home goods, and more ahead of the holiday madness. Perfect for locking in some of those early gifts, you’ll want to shop the entire sale right here.

RYOBI ONE+ 8-tool Combo Kit features:

Enter the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System with the PCK600KN Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit with 3 Batteries, a Charger, and 2 Tool Bags. The PCK600KN features a 1/2 in. 2-Speed Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Jig Saw, 5 in. Random Orbit Sander, LED Light, 1.5 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, 18V Charger, and 2 tool bags. The (2) included 4.0 Ah batteries and (1) 1.5 Ah battery feature lithium-ion cells for longer overall life. The 18V Charger is compatible with all ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Batteries. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System of over 225 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform.

