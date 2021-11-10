Just $300 scores you an unlocked Google Pixel 4 at a new all-time low

Newegg is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Having launched at $799 and still selling for well over $700 at Amazon, we’ve more recently been tracking around a $500 going rate. In any case, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $50 and delivers a new all-time low that’s also backed by Newegg’s Price Protection for some added assurance you’re getting the best price of the Black Friday season.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A wise investment with so much savings from the lead deal would be to put some of that case towards one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases at $37. Though if one of the first-party covers is out of the question with its higher price tag, going with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering for a more affordable option. Clocking in at $13, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip.

While you’ll find an ongoing selection of other hardware deals in our Android guide, it’s time to check out the best discounts still on tap on the apps side of things. Our latest roundup has arrived to give you some notable mid-week offers on all of the best app and game deals for your Android device, which you can dive into right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!