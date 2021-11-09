Best Android app deals of the day: SpongeBob SquarePants, TypeRider, and more

All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up to the taking. Just be sure to hit up some of the early Android-friendly hardware offers now live, including a new low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 and this Google Nest Mini deal, before you head below for this afternoon’s game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB, One Punch – LIMITED EDITION, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Type:Rider, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 at an all-time low of $100 shipped to sit alongside the rest of our ongoing Samsung deals. Now joining the rest of the early Black Friday Google smart home offers, we are tracking a pair of Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just $39 ($98 value). Before you dive into today’s Acer i3 Chromebook Spin 713 early Black Friday deal at $250 off, check out all of today’s holiday price drops on the Garmin smartwatches starting from $130 shipped. Then dive into our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51.50, Super Mario Party $40, WarioWare $43, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on SpongeBob SquarePants:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

