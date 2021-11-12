Apple heads into the weekend with $5 Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd movie sale, more

Now that The Shrink Next Door has premiered on Apple TV+, iTunes is rolling out a new weekend movie sale highlighting all of the starring actor’s top films. With plenty of headliners from Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd’s extensive tenure, you’ll find all of their top flicks marked down to $5 each. Ranging from their own independent movies like Blades of Glory, I Love You, Man, Dinner for Schmucks, and more to the hilarity that ensues from team-ups like Anchorman, you’ll want to check out all of the markdowns below the fold.

Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Alongside all of the comedies on tap for those weekend movie nights, Apple is also wrapping up the week with a series of discounted war flicks following Veterans Day. Marked down to $10 or less, you’ll find a collection of critically-acclaimed historical films.

But then be sure to check out all of the price cuts we spotted yesterday on iconic HBO series like Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!