Home Depot Black Friday ad 2021: BOGO free tools, festive lighting, more

This week is already off to an exciting start on the Black Friday 2021 front, and now Home Depot is continuing the action by releasing its new ad. Packed with discounts for the weekend warrior on your list, you’ll find everything from deep markdowns on tools to holiday home decor and more. Head below for all details.

Home Depot Black Friday 2021 ad has been released

Home Depot has been offering notable discounts throughout all of December, and now that we’ve hit the halfway point, is ready to show off what’s in-store for Black Friday 2021. Released in its ad, you’ll find 36 pages of markdowns spanning everything from tools and appliances.

Some of the more notable offers on the tool front include free Milwaukee power tools with select packages. You’re also looking at hundreds of dollars in savings across combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, and much more. With up to 50% in savings, you’ll also find some discounts on electric outdoor tools and more.

Alongside all of the usual tools, Home Depot is also highlighting some more festive discounts for its Black Friday ad. This time around, you’ll find everything from Christmas trees to wreaths, lights, and other decor to deck the halls at a discount.

Here’s a full breakdown of the ad down below:

























