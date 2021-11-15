LEGO Black Friday ad 2021: VIP Weekend, freebies, double points, discounts, more

Kicking off a week of new Black Friday 2021 info, the LEGO Group is now detailing all of its plans for the upcoming holiday savings event. Just before Thanksgiving week, you’ll be able to lock in some exclusive gifts with purchase sets, score double VIP points, and more. Check out all of the early Black Friday savings in the upcoming LEGO VIP Weekend 2021 sale down below.

LEGO VIP Weekend 2021 details unveiled!

Earlier this fall, the LEGO Group announced that it would in fact be continuing the tradition of launching one of its VIP Weekend sales ahead of Thanksgiving week 2021. While not too much was known about what perks builders could hope to take advantage of during the promotion, most of that information has now been announced just under a week away.

Once the clock strikes midnight come this Saturday, builders will be able to take advantage of quite a few different sales, freebies, and other savings. The most enticing of these offers for the 2021 LEGO VIP Weekend sale certainly has to be the two gifts with purchase releases. We already detailed Santa’s Front Yard earlier this month, which has now been revealed to come in orders over $170. So quite the steep threshold here to lock in the festive kit.







There’s also going to be another holiday-themed promo from the LEGO Group, but it’s not an actual set. Making for more of a unique release, the LEGO Retro Tin Sign will be free in orders over $250. This collectible sports an old-school design with the classic LEGO logo and Billund Denmark printed underneath. It certainly looks to be quite the unique release, so we’ll see if it’s eye-catching enough for shoppers to want to hit that purchase limit.

And while not a freebie, the LEGO Group has one last promotional set going up for sale over the event. There’s a slick new Vintage Camera set that will be redeemable only with 2,000 VIP points.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the VIP Weekend sale without double points, and the LEGO Group is delivering here for 2021. Every set purchased over the weekend will secure you twice the VIP points as usual, letting you get some early holiday shopping done or build up some credit toward the UCS AT-AT launching the following week.

Here’s a full breakdown of the LEGO VIP Weekend 2021 perks

Free LEGO Retro Tin Sign with purchases over $250

Free LEGO Santa’s Front Yard (40484) with purchases over $170

LEGO Vintage Camera in VIP Reward Center for 2,000 points

Double VIP Points

VIP Reward Center Sale – One-day deals and discounts on existing rewards

Things will officially kick off come November 20, with two full days of deals to be had. As you’d expect from the VIP Weekend name, you’ll have to be signed up for a LEGO VIP membership, but it’s free to do so in the meantime. On top of being able to lock in special discounts, freebies, and other exclusive sets, the big draw of the membership is being able to collect points to redeem on future purchases.

