LEGO unveils new 317-piece Santa’s Front Yard set as upcoming gift with purchase

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing its very first festive gift with purchase for the 2021 holiday season. Entering as the upcoming Santa’s Front Yard kit, this small build expands upon the same winter theming we’ve seen from other LEGO sets this year.

LEGO Santa’s Front Yard launching later this winter

Courtesy of the Australian LEGO shop, we’ve now gotten a first look at this year’s upcoming gift with purchase. Entering as set number 40484, the upcoming Santa’s Front Yard gift with purchase will be arriving later this winter. We already have a good idea of what to expect from part of the LEGO Group’s early holiday shopping plans, as the annual Black Friday VIP Weekend sale was announced last month.

Sticking with the theming that we’ve seen from several other festive-themed LEGO sets this year enters the upcoming Santa’s Front Yard gift with purchase. This one pairs quite well with the Santa’s Visit Winter Village Kit and the companion sleigh build that both launched earlier this fall.

The 317-piece creation is certainly on the smaller side as we typically see from gift with purchases, but still packs plenty of festive theming. There’s mainly an elf minifigure who pairs with a brick-built reindeer and some other decor. A pair of different-sized Christmas trees and a North Pole sign sit on the snowy baseplate and sit in front of a unique background section. This wall depicts a snowy night’s sky with stickers used to recreate the stars.

As of now, there’s no word yet on when you’ll be able to bring home the LEGO Santa’s Front Yard set. It’ll likely be launching come December as the freebie kit on those last-miniature gifts, though that has yet to be confirmed by the LEGO Group. Also up in the air is what threshold you’ll need to hit in order to score this one for free.

Last year’s Ice Skating Rink had a similar-sized build and was available in orders over $150. So I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say that we’ll see something similar this time around.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As cool as this set is, it certainly isn’t as eye-catching as we’ve seen in previous years. While it’ll certainly still be a nice add-on for those who would be making LEGO purchases anyway, I don’t think anyone who has already done their shopping will be too disappointed by missing out on the Santa’s Front Yard.

But for anyone who absolutely has to have it, there are certainly going to be plenty of opportunities over the next few weeks here to lock-in the orders. Though with the expectation that this won’t launch until December, those who want this gift with purchase may want to keep that in mind before buying every set they want come Black Friday.

