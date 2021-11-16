Newegg Black Friday ad 2021: Exclusive GPU deals, $1,750 RTX 3070 desktop, more

Black Friday is next week and we’re ready for the year’s largest shopping holiday to finally arrive. Well, almost ready. There are still a few ads that we’re waiting to get our hands on, and Newegg’s is finally here. With 50 pages of deals to browse alongside solid start and end times, Newegg’s Black Friday ad for 2021 is chock full of great deals in a wide variety of categories. So, if you’re interesting in savings on tech, home goods, TVs, and more this holiday season, keep reading to find out all that Newegg has in store for Black Friday 2021.

Newegg’s Black Friday 2021 ad has been unveiled!

Newegg’s Black Friday 2021 extravaganza kicks off on Monday, November 22. Most deals will go live on that date, though some will start at other times throughout the week.

The online retailer will likely be one of the few places where you can pick up graphics cards or processors for your gaming setup at a discounted rate, so be sure to keep an eye there for specific models that you’ve been looking out for. Just from browsing the ad, here’s a few of the models that we recommend keeping an eye on come Monday.

Graphics card and PC sales at Newegg on Black Friday 2021:

On top of graphics cards discounts, you’ll find AMD’s latest Ryzen 9 5950X down to $719 from $799, the Ryzen 7 5800X at $359 from $449, and much more in the processor department. However, do keep in mind that Newegg is discounting far more than just graphics cards and processors this Black Friday, so let’s take a closer look at what we can expect in other categories, including storage, gaming peripherals, home security, outdoors, smartphones, home theater, and more.

Other deals at Newegg for Black Friday 2021:

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD: $230 With code BFFRDY53

Toshiba 10TB N300 NAS HDD: $220 With code BFFRDY87

Synology DS220+ 2-Bay NAS: $250 With code BFFRDY38

CORSAIR K100 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $180 With code BFFRDY52

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $150 With code BFFRDY62

eufy Security 2 Wireless Camera System 3-pack: $300 With code BFFRDY93

LG 83-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV: $4,997 Bonus $500 Visa card and 3-year protection plan included

Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 128GB Android Smartphone: $850

Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill: $349 With code BFFRDY58



Head below for full-page ad scans and compete information for what to expect at Lenovo’s Black Friday 2021 event.



























