Nintendo once again offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access

Nintendo is now offering Nintendo Switch Online for FREE as part of its latest 7-day trial promotion. Regularly $20 per year (or $35 for a family membership), any one yet to give the service a shot yet can now do so for 7-days completely free of charge, which will presumably also net you free access to Among Us for the same period. Head below for more details.

(Update 11/16 4:52 p.m.): Nintendo has now launched a new FREE 7-day trial for its Switch Online service, much like the offer mentioned below from this past summer. While it appears as though you will still be able to use the steps listed below and claim it from this landing page, Nintendo now says you can just go to the “HOME Menu on your Nintendo Switch” to activate it as well. It is only available to those accounts “without an active Nintendo Switch Online membership,” but don’t worry “if you’ve previously activated a free trial—this additional 7-day free trial is now available.”

Here’s how to score the seven days of Nintendo Switch Online for FREE:

Create or login to your My Nintendo account. Navigate to this landing page and select the “Redeem” button. You’ll then receive a download code for the Nintendo Switch Online FREE 7 day trial. Lastly, head over to the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system and select the “Enter Code” option to input the download code you received in the last step.

The collection of classic NES and SNES games is included with the Nintendo Online trial, much like online multiplayer gameplay, cloud save data features, and more. Here are a few things to keep in mind from Nintendo regarding the free trial:

The Free trial cannot be used with Nintendo Accounts that already have an active Individual Membership or Family Membership.

The Nintendo Switch Online free trial will automatically convert into a monthly membership, so be sure to manually cancel if you don’t want to start paying:

Your free trial will automatically convert into a monthly membership at the end of the trial period, unless you turn off automatic renewal before the end of the trial. Upon conversion of your free trial to a full membership, and on an ongoing basis thereafter, we will charge you the membership amount unless and until you turn off automatic renewal. Credit card/PayPal account required for users age 18 and up. Terms apply. You can check your membership status here. The code is valid until 9/13/2021 at 23:59 (Pacific Time).

More details from Nintendo:

Experience a Nintendo Switch Online 7 Day Free Trial membership with this reward. My Nintendo members can use this reward even if they’ve already redeemed the Nintendo Switch Online free 7-day trial from Nintendo eShop!

