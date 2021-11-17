Anova Sous Vide Cooker Nano hits Amazon 2021 low at $90 in early Black Friday sale + more

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Anova sous vide and vacuum sealer gear. You can now score the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $129, this is 30% off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and a new 2021 low. For comparison’s sake, this one is still listed at $130 via Target. Anova is one of the best in the business when it comes to home sous vide cookers, and its most affordable model just got even less expensive for the holidays. A wonderful gift for any foodie on your list, it is great for succulent water bath cooking including everything from chicken, fish, vegetables, and eggs to beef, lamb, pork, and even some holiday turkey action. At 2-inches smaller than the full-size models, it is both more than powerful enough for at-home cooks and easy to store at the same time. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Target customers. Head below for more early Black Friday Anova deals.

This Rubbermaid Square Food Storage container is the perfect sous vide water bath option that comes in well under some of the dedicated models. Starting at around $13 for one large enough to take care of home cooking jobs, it can also be used for a multitude of other applications around the house and kitchen in between meals.

Today’s early Black Friday Anova deals also include the brand’s popular Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer bundle with 10 pre-cut bags at $49.99 shipped. Down from $80, this is a solid $30 price drop and a great add-on for your the sous vide cooker above. It will allow users to quickly and securely seal meats and other foods for water bath cooking as well as being a wonderful option for left overs and portion control.

More on the Anova Precision Cooker Nano:

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

