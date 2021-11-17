Best Android app deals of the day: Freeze! 2 Brothers, Scalar Pro, Galaxy Trucker, more

It’s Wednesday afternoon and that means we are now ready to dish up the most notable Android game and app deals. Our early Black Friday Android deal hub already features some of the year’s best prices, including OnePlus 8T bundles at new all-time lows, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights from today’s collection include titles like Freeze! 2 – Brothers, Scalar Pro, Galaxy Trucker, Heal: Pocket Edition, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by new OnePlus 8T bundles at new all-time lows (quite possibly matching the best offers next week) and now joining the rest of our early Black Friday Android deals. We are also now tracking the best price ever on the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 now sitting atop our Chromebook deal hub, just be sure to also check out the ongoing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at $151 off the going rate. On the wearable side of things, Garmin’s vívomove 3S and Style hybrid smartwatches are now up to $50 off at Amazon alongside up to $250 off the rest of Garmin’s latest models. Just be sure to dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more and bookmark our Black Friday 2021 hub so you don’t miss the best deals of the year.

Many years ago, our old hero from „Freeze!“ was kidnapped from evil aliens and locked in a tiny cell on a planet far, far away. He never found his way back. Now his little brother heads to the stars in his self-built rocket to find his lost brother and to free him from the clutches of the aliens! You’ll solve twisted physics-based puzzles by rotating the cells around our heroes with your finger. And of course you’ll have to use the Freeze-buttons to arrest gravity for the brothers. Sounds simple? Well, yes, it is – at first.

