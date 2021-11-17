Twelve South’s new PowerPic mod Qi charger doubles as a picture frame at $48 (Save 20%)

Twelve South is now offering its new PowerPic mod Wireless Charger for $48 shipped when code GiftMyPic has been applied at checkout. Marking the first discount we’ve tracked, this 20% in savings is a new all-time low and even $2 less than we’re expecting to see come Black Friday next week. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to put it under the tree. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something a bit more basic to rest on the nightstand or desk, Anker’s PowerWave Stand is a notable solution at under $20. Sure you’re not getting the eye-catching design that lets you show off family photos and the like, but it will refuel your smartphone at the same 10W charging rate and is less than half the price.

Speaking of the latest from Twelve South, we just took a hands-on look at the new BookBook case which has been refreshed for the iPhone 13. Arriving with all of that same unique book-inspired design and leather build, you’re looking at MagSafe support and folio cover for storing credit cards and the like. Dive into our full Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

