Best of Black Friday 2021 – Fashion: Ray-Ban, Carhartt, adidas, more

Black Friday is just a week away, some of the sales have already started to begin, and more will follow over the next few days. This is a perfect time to score deals on top brands ahead of the holidays. During Black Friday you can expect to see up to 75% off the latest fashion trends as well as most offering free delivery. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Black Friday and Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales. You will also find a complete list of top sales below.

adidas early Black Friday deals

One of the most popular retailers on this list is adidas and they’ve recently launched their early Black Friday Sale. Currently you have to have a Creator Club Membership to access the sale (free to sign up). However, we know that once the official sale goes live you will not need a membership. Headlining this sale is the very popular UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes, which are currently marked down to $135 for both men and women. These shoes are regularly priced at $180. You can also score deals on apparel, accessories, and much more.

Carhartt Black Friday

Carhartt also released its Black Friday Fashion Deals early with discounts on popular outerwear, sweatshirts, base layers, boots, gloves, and more. A standout from this sale is the Loose Fit Mid-Weight Logo Sweatshirt for men that’s currently marked down from $40 and originally sold for $55. This sweatshirt would be immaculate for gifting as well as Carhartt’s array of gift ideas that can all be found here.

Sperry sitewide event

Looking to buy a loved one some shoes this holiday season? Sperry can help with an extra 40% off sitewide and free shipping during its Early Black Friday Sale. This sale features an array of loafers, boat shoes, boots, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Harpswell Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $165. These loafers are timeless and would make a perfect gift idea.

Banana Republic Factory

Polish your wardrobe before the holidays or score great gifts on apparel with the Banana Republic Factory Black Friday Sale. During this sale you can find 60% off sitewide with deals starting at just $10. If you’re looking for a holiday outfit, the women’s Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress is marked down to just $40 and usually goes for $100. This flattering dress will pair perfectly with boots or heels alike.

Eddie Bauer Outerwear

Finally, be sure to check out Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Early Access Sale. During this sale you can score 50% off your purchase and deals starting at just $10. No code required. Inside you will find best-selling outerwear, fleece, flannel items, jeans, boots, accessories, and more.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!