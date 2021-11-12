Get Nintendo’s new Zelda Game and Watch console under the tree from $47.50

-
Apps GamesGameStopnintendo
Reg. $50 $47.50+

After launching the Mario edition previously, the brand new Game and Watch Zelda Edition is now readily available for all of the gamers, Nintendo fans, and collectors on your shopping list. There’s no telling whether or not this will go on sale come the end of the month or if it will even be available, but you can lock one in right now at GameStop, Target, or Best Buy. Head below for some quick links and more details. 

The Game and Watch Zelda Edition was first unveiled during the Nintendo E3 showcase this past summer and now joins its Mario Bros. counterpart. We also took a deep dive into what folks can expect from Nintendo’s latest entry to its lineup of refreshed Game and Watch handheld consoles right here. Just make sure you grab one first before they sell out:

The Game and Watch Zelda Edition carries three full-length classic Zelda adventures as well as a host of easter eggs and you can learn more in our feature piece. “With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series.”

Hit up our Nintendo Switch OLED review and giveaway before you dive into the Nintendo Black Friday 2021 ad for a closer look at the upcoming first-party discounts (the Game and Watch consoles were not mentioned in there). 

More on the Game and Watch Zelda Edition:

With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series. Included are three full Legend of Zelda games; The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. There’s also a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad: Console bundle,...
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launch day! How t...
Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $50 + B2G1 FREE, H...
Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King...
Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online: Game list, ...
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2...
PowerA Nintendo Switch gamer gifts from $10: Controller...
Today only, Home Depot takes 20% off pre-lit artificial...
Show More Comments