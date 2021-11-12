Get Nintendo’s new Zelda Game and Watch console under the tree from $47.50

After launching the Mario edition previously, the brand new Game and Watch Zelda Edition is now readily available for all of the gamers, Nintendo fans, and collectors on your shopping list. There’s no telling whether or not this will go on sale come the end of the month or if it will even be available, but you can lock one in right now at GameStop, Target, or Best Buy. Head below for some quick links and more details.

The Game and Watch Zelda Edition was first unveiled during the Nintendo E3 showcase this past summer and now joins its Mario Bros. counterpart. We also took a deep dive into what folks can expect from Nintendo’s latest entry to its lineup of refreshed Game and Watch handheld consoles right here. Just make sure you grab one first before they sell out:

The Game and Watch Zelda Edition carries three full-length classic Zelda adventures as well as a host of easter eggs and you can learn more in our feature piece. “With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series.”

Hit up our Nintendo Switch OLED review and giveaway before you dive into the Nintendo Black Friday 2021 ad for a closer look at the upcoming first-party discounts (the Game and Watch consoles were not mentioned in there).

More on the Game and Watch Zelda Edition:

With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series. Included are three full Legend of Zelda games; The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link , and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. There’s also a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer.

