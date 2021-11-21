Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to Amazon low starting at $449, more from $180

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $449 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before back in July. This is the best we’ve seen since, and other models are included in the sale, too. Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

Go with more of a portable content consumption machine with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Delivering a new all-time low, you’re looking at prices starting from $430. With a 12.4-inch display, this tablet runs Android and is now up to $150 off, which you can learn all about in our ongoing deal coverage.

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

