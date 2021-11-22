Stocking stuffer gift cards up to 20% off for Black Friday: Applebee’s, Apple, Nintendo, more

Today only as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering $50 Applebee’s gift cards for $40 with free email delivery. That’s 20% off and essentially like scoring some free money to spend at Applebee’s. If you plan on taking a trip there at all in the next several months, or are maybe just looking for an easy stocking stuffer this year, you might as well trade for $40 for $50 before you do so and ensure you have some discounted credit in your pocket. Just make sure you head below for even more of the best Black Friday gift card deals including Apple, Nintendo, Domino’s, DSW, and much more.

Black Friday gift card deals:

Speaking of great Black Friday gift card offers, you’ll want to take a long look at this early holiday offer on Sam’s Club memberships. You’re essentially getting a free membership just ahead of the biggest shopping season of the year, which can be great for everything from groceries and snacks to a series of other home and kitchen items. All of the details can be found right here.

You’ll also want to check out this iPhone 13 Black Friday pre-paid discount bundle with $200 gift cards and AirPods Pro as well as the Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday promotion with a $50 Amazon gift card.

More on Applebee’s gift cards:

Join your neighbors at Applebees for delicious food, friendly service and a hometown atmosphere that cannott be beat. From American classics like our Applebees House Sirloin to signature dishes like our Fiesta Lime Chicken, Applebees is the place for great food and good times. Stop by today and see whats new in the neighborhood.

