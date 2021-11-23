Arlo’s Essential Wired Video Doorbell hits $80 (Amazon low), more for Black Friday

Amazon is now offering a number of Arlo wire-free cameras on sale ahead of Black Friday. Our favorite from this sale is the Essential Wired Video Doorbell for $79.99 shipped. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, down from its normal going rate of around $110. As Arlo’s latest wired doorbell, you won’t have to worry about changing batteries since it’s powered via your existing wiring. It offers a 180-degree field of view as well, which is helpful with the package detection function and to see additional information every time you open the app. In addition to that, it can connect directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, negating the requirement of having a hub, though adding one does bring HomeKit support. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for additional deals from $100.

Further bolster your home’s security by adding a Level smart lock to your front door. Pricing starts at $149 and all models are on sale, with each version packing HomeKit compatibility for a secure and seamless smart home experience.

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

