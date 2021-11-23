Early Black Friday air purifiers: Molekule Air $320 off, LEVOIT Smart $45.50, more from $30

We are now tracking some massive price drops on a range of air purifiers for Black Friday. Amazon now has the large room-ready Molekule Air Smart Air Purifier for $479 shipped. Regularly $799, this a giant $320 price drop that knocks 40% off the going rate to match the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. This gorgeous air purifier is almost as much of a statement decor piece as it is a functional purifier that uses PECO nanotech “to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria, and mold.” Providing up to 600-square feet of purifying power, it is ideal for ridding your family’s living room, larger bedrooms, and more of pollutants with a touch-screen interface and smart iPhone or Android control over your Wi-Fi network. Head below for more early Black Friday air purifier deals from $34.

Early Black Friday air purifier deals:

Once your air is all cleaned up, it’s time to scoop up some Black Friday smart lighting to set the mood. Fortunately, some of the best options out there just went on sale as part of the Black Friday Nanoleaf event with deals starting from just $15. HomeKit sets, Thread lights, and more are all on tap with everything neatly organized for you right here.

More on the Molekule Air:

Molekule Air uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria & mold.

Designed for large rooms up to 600 sq. ft. like large bedrooms, living rooms & family rooms.

PECO-powered: Breakthrough PECO technology doesn’t just collect pollutants, it destroys them.

Smart & connected: Easy-to-control touch-screen interface. For added convenience, connect it to your WiFi and control it remotely using the iPhone or Android app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!