MSI’s Creator 15 laptop packs an RTX 3060, 4K OLED display, more at $1,449 (Save $400)

Amazon is offering the MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop with 4.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,449 shipped. Down from its $1,849 list price, today’s deal saves 22% and marks a new all-time low, as well as the first major discount that we’ve tracked. The 15.6-inch 4K OLED display is perfect for content creation thanks to its 100% DCIC-P3 color spectrum coverage. Packing an 8-core i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics card, this laptop is ready to easily handle any task you throw at it. In addition to that, you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, HDMI, and more for ample I/O. Head below for more details.

If you can’t drop nearly $1,500 on a laptop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get a 4K OLED display or the RTX 3060, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget to check out Microsoft’s Black Friday sale that’s already live. There, you’ll find the latest Surface Laptop Studio at $150 off, delivering a solid experience all around. In addition to that, there’s the Surface Go 2 from $300, Surface Laptop 4 from $800, and so much more.

More on the MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop:

OLED Display: The 15.6″ UHD OLED 100% DCI-P3 display offers true color and contrast, whether you are designing your next project or gaming.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance with 8 cores boosting up to 4.6 GHz. Take on any tasks and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI Creator 15 is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, breezes through today’s most demanding creative workflow tasks.

