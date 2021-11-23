Save 20% on Tile’s all-new Bluetooth item finders for the first time starting at $20

Amazon is now offering the latest Tile Slim Item Finder for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the very first discount on this recent release at 20% off. This is also a new all-time low, too. Having just launched last month, the new and improved Tile Slim takes on other item finders from Apple and Google with a unique design that is made specifically for sliding into your wallet. Alongside being compatible with both iOS and Android, Tile Slim now sports an improved 250-foot range with added water-resistance and the ability to find your smartphone by using the item finder as a remote. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Or if you’d just prefer to go with a more typical experience from Tile, its new Mate Item Finder is now sitting at $19.99 on Amazon. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and marking a new all-time low on top of the very first price cut, too. This one delivers the same up to 250-foot range and added water-resistance, but with a design that’s ready to clip onto keys, bags, and more. Plus, it packs a replaceable battery for when its 3 years of usage out of the box run out.

Though speaking of item finders, Samsung’s take on the accessory are also down to the best prices yet right now, too. Currently on sale at Amazon, you can grab the Galaxy SmartTag+ for $25 with UWB precision finding. Or step down to the standard tracker for $18. That’s at least 38% in savings in either case, delivering offerings that are likely going to be better suited to those in the Samsung ecosystem.

Tile Slim Item Finder features:

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

