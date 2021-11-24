Gift these Razor or Jetson scooters, bikes, and go karts from $19 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter for $20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Target with free in-store pickup and the ability for RedCard holders to score it for $19. That’s good for at least $10 off the typical rate and marks the best price we’ve tracked in roughly two years. Check one or more gifts off your list with this highly-affordable kick scooter from Jetson. It wields more than 100 LEDs throughout its stem, deck, and wheels, giving it a flashy appearance that kids are bound to enjoy. When not in use this offering can be folded down to 24 by 10.5 by 8.5 inches. An adjustable handlebar height allows this unit to be easily made into a better fit as the rider grows in stature. Continue reading to find more scooters, bikes, and go karts that are up to 35% off.

More scooters, bikes, and go karts:

Another way to keep yourself moving throughout the winter is with these exercise bikes, ellipticals, and more from $36. While they may not be nearly as much fun to ride, chances are high that you’ll appreciate having an indoor activity ready and waiting whenever you get stir crazy.

Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter features:

Lightweight design and easy folding mechanism make picking up and carrying the Jupiter easy.

Over 100 LED lights are integrated in the STEM and deck, along with LED light-up wheels, to provide extra visibility and improve safety.

Sturdy wide deck and durable frame are built to last

Easily adjust the handlebar height to modify the Jupiter as your child grows.

