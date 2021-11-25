EGO’s 56V electric self-propelled lawn mower now $150 off at $549 or less, more from $179

Today only, as part of its Cyber Steals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO POWER+ 56V electric yard tools at up to $150 off. Our favorite deal here is the EGO POWER+ 56V 20-inch Brushless Self-propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $521.55. Down from $699, today’s deal saves at least $150 and marks a return to our last mention. With its wide 20-inch cutting deck, this self-propelled lawn mower “delivers the torque of gas” from its brushless all-electric motor. Included with your purchase is a 7.5Ah battery that delivers up to 60 minutes of cutting per charge. Plus, there are built-in headlights available if you end up doing yard chores after the sun goes down. Head below for additional deals.

Remember, those who have a Lowe’s Advantage Card can take an additional 5% off the prices listed below.

More EGO 56V lawn tool deals:

Don’t forget about the Greenworks deals that we found earlier this morning. There’s at least 30% in savings available here and quite a few options on sale. So, be sure to give our roundup a look to see the other ways you can save as we head into Black Friday.

More on the EGO POWER+ 56V Electric Mower:

The EGO POWER+ 20″ Self-Propelled Mower delivers the torque of gas. No other cordless mower matches or surpasses the power of gas mowers, making the EGO POWER+ Mowers a true gas replacement lawn mower. A 20″ steel deck, a 60-minute run time, a brushless motor and a variable-speed, self-propelled system are just a few of the features that make this mower incredible. The EGO Power+ 56-Volt battery uses industry-leading ARC Lithium technology to deliver Power Beyond Belief. All EGO ARC Lithium batteries are compatible with all EGO POWER+ products.

