Home Depot offers up to $150 off Milwaukee tools, heated jackets, more for Black Friday

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to $150 off a selection of Milwaukee and RYOBI power tool combo kits. Our favorite here is the 5-tool Milwaukee M12 Combo for $289 shipped. Today’s deal saves the full $150 available today, making now a great time to invest in a new DIY toolkit. The tools included here are Milwaukee’s M12 drill/driver, impact driver, 3/8-inch ratchet, Hackzall, and LED flashlight. On top of that, the two 3Ah M12 XC batteries will keep your tools running all day long before it’s time to plug back in. I have the same kit, but with 1Ah batteries, and absolutely love it. Head below for additional deals.

More on Milwaukee’s 5-tool Combo Kit:

The 2498-25 M12 5-Tool Combo Kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver (2407-20), M12 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2462-20), M12 Hackzall Recip Saw (2420-20), M12 3/8 in. Ratchet (2457-20) and M12 LED Worklight (49-24-0146). The innovative M12 cordless system provides the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places.

