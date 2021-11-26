Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals: AirBuddy 2, Swift Miles, Camera+ 2, R.B.I. Baseball 21, more

It’s Black Friday and that means all of the best Mac and iOS app deals are on sale. On the hardware front, Apple Watch is now starting from $115, the all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio are down at a new all-time low, the HomePod mini Black Friday discounts have arrived, and Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro is at a new Amazon all-time low, just for starters (the rest of our Apple holiday deals are right here). But for now it’s all about the apps. We will have a giant list of all the best price drops that have hit over the last month for the holiday season shortly, but you will find today’s new additions down below for now including AirBuddy 2, Swift Miles, Camera+ 2, My Time at Portia, Swim Out, R.B.I. Baseball 21, and much more. Head below for today’s best Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Make A Call – Fake Call: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Events? Eventium!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $1 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Time at Portia: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iCalendar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera+ 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Opener ‒ open links in apps: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Stellarium PLUS: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Blaze: Browser & File Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database: $11 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: BeatMaker 3: $9 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Just Press Record: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine : MIDI Sequencer: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DaisyDisk: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: AirBuddy 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: FusionCast: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $25 (Reg. $35)

Mac: Screens 4: $21 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now $64 for Black Friday

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Screens: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Realistic Paint Studio: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: AudioShare: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Live Home 3D Pro: House Design: $35 (Reg. $50)

Since its introduction, AirBuddy has helped many AirPods and Beats users get the most out of their products on the Mac by significantly improving the experience on the platform. With AirBuddy 2, this is taken to the next level with a refreshed user interface, improved reliability, and many new features. Check out the status and batteries for all of your Apple and Beats devices at a glance with the status bar menu, including iPhones, iPads, and other Macs running. AirBuddy intelligently groups your devices based on their relationship to each other, so if your AirPods are currently connected to your iPhone, they are grouped in the status bar menu.