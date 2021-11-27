Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 fall to just $100 this Black Friday weekend

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $99.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $159, this is the second-best discount we’ve seen throughout 2021 and comes within $11 of an offer we saw earlier this month that sold out almost immediately.

Sure these aren’t the new 3rd generation pair that just launched last month, but the now previous-generation Apple AirPods still deliver many of the most notable features like Hey Siri support and that coveted H1 chip for fast pairing and a true wireless design. You’ll also find 24 hours of playback with the Lightning-enabled charging case, as well. Head below for more.

Those who want the latest and greatest from Apple will of course still want to consider the new AirPods that were just announced back in October and are on sale for $160. But if a more budget-focused pair of earbuds are in fact more your speeds, the lead deal is going to be hard to beat. You can find all of the details on what the discounted, previous-generation models are missing from the newer package in our comparison post, which dives into all of the details.

As for all of the other Black Friday coverage, be sure to keep it locked to our guide for all of the best discounts, news drops, and ad scans ahead of the holiday season.

More on Apple AirPods:

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

