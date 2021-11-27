Save up to $335 on Renogy solar panels, chargers, kits, and more from $91

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of Renogy solar panels, kits, and more at up to $335 off. Our favorite discount is the 400W 12V Premium Kit for $465.50 shipped. This allows you to save the full $334.50 available in today’s deal, given that it normally goes for $800 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. This kit can output up to 1600Wh daily on just four hours of sunlight per day, with eight hours doubling that to 3200Wh. That’s more than enough to run your campsite, RV, shed, boat, and more with ease. Included in the kit is four 100W solar panels, a 40A MPPT solar charge controller, Bluetooth module fuse, mounting brackets, adapter kits, and more so you’re ready to set it up the moment it arrives. If today’s lead deal is a bit overkill for your setup, keep reading below the fold to find other great ways to save.

Additional Renogy deals:

If you’re planning to use solar to power your campsite, then be sure to have a solid flashlight on hand to move around at night. OLIGHT is my personal go-to brand, and for Cyber Monday you’ll find a slew of its rechargeable LED flashlights on sale from $12. Personally, I use the S2R II Baton that’s on sale for $49 from its normal $70 going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on Renogy’s 400W Solar Kit:

1600Wh daily output depends on the 4 hours sunlight availability.This panel is suited for applications that require a smaller footprint, making it a favorite for those with RVs, campers, caravan, boat, Green house and more!

21% High solar cell efficiency. Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for outdoor use, allowing the panels to last for decades as well as withstand high winds (2400Pa) and snow loads (5400Pa).

Renogy ROVER is a 40A MPPT solar charge controller that Automatically detect 12V or 24V DC system voltages Innovative MPPT technology with high tracking efficiency up to 99% and peak Conversion efficiency of 98%. It can prevent the battery from over charge, over voltage, discharge and short circuit, reversed polarity protection.

