Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

The dust has now settled on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you don’t plan on going with the latest wearable, there are plenty of savings to be had on the now previous-generation iteration. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm style. Dropping the price to $299 shipped, this is down from the usual $399 going and delivering the second-best discount we’ve seen. Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if you are willing to give Apple Watch Series 7 a shot, we’re tracking some of the first discounts right now on the newer wearable. Starting at $380 via Amazon, you’re looking at a rare chance to save on the larger screen and more recent fitness tracking experience.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

