Contigo and CamelBak water bottles, travel mugs, more from $8.50 or less (Up to 34% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering 34% or more off a huge collection the popular Contigo and CamelBak water bottles, tumblers, and travel mugs. While Black Friday pricing on the popular Hydro Flask variants continue, you’ll find significantly more affordable options in today’s Contigo and CamelBak Cyber Monday sales from $8.50, with 2-packs bringing the prices down to $4.25 each or so. These bottles can make for great stocking stuffers and gifts for the fitness-focused individuals on your list as well as just being great travel mugs for work, in the car, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll find all of our top picks waiting down below.

***Note: Be sure to check through both the Contigo and CamelBak Cyber Monday landing pages for a broad range of models here. And you’ll find various color options for most of the deals listed below on the respective listing pages.

Contigo Cyber Monday highlight deals:

CamelBak Cyber Monday highlight deals:

We are also tracking some big-time Cyber Monday deals on the Stanley drinking vessels, camping gear, and water bottles from $11 as well. These classic, robust options include the brand’s iconic Hammertone green gear and much more, all of which is neatly organized for you right here.

More on the Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug:

SEAL IT IN: Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

FOR THE LONG HAUL: THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks hot up to 6 hours or cold up to 12

LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace

GET A GRIP: Subtly textured grip with fluid movement for a secure hold on the go

PERFECT FIT: Fits car cup holders and under most single-serve brewers

