Hardcover collector’s books from $17: Mario, LoTR, Spider-Man, and more (New lows)

We are now tracking some great gift ideas for the gamer on your list that has everything with some new all-time lows and solid price drops on hardcover gaming books (and more). Amazon is now dishing up a series of on-page coupons on a wide range of hardcover and very much collectible gaming and pop culture guides, reference books, and even some of those quirky (and quite fun) themed-cookbooks. From the coveted Super Mario Encyclopedia to a photographic history of game consoles through the years and a plethora of art-focused coffee table-style books, there’s something for just about any gamer here, not to mention the The Art of The Lord of the Rings at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for closer look at Amazon’s hardcover gamer and pop culture book deals.

Amazon gaming and pop culture book gift deals:

However, if it is the actual games you’re after (for yourself or others), there are plenty hangover Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to browse through right now. The Arkane Collection, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Marvel’s Avengers, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Best Buy’s buy two get one FREE Switch game promotion are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup.

More on the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia:

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!