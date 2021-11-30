SWFT’s MAXX eMoped delivers 38 miles of range in a comfortable form-factor at $700 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT MAXX eMoped for $1,299.99 shipped. For comparison, this is a $700 discount from its normal going rate and beats our last mention on Cyber Monday by an additional $200 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Made with longer trips in mind, this eMoped features the ability to ride for 38 miles on a single charge as fast at 19.8 MPH. This makes it an ideal tool to get around your college campus or hometown without using any gas or oil throughout the year. You’ll also find built-in hydraulic shock absorbers for a smooth ride, as well as a welcoming style that’s easy to use even for new riders. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this phone mount that’ll clip onto the handlebars of either deal above. This is perfect if you want to keep your smartphone within reach at all times for navigation, answering calls, or just changing the song you’re listening to on Apple Music. Costing just $18 right now on Amazon, you’ll want to be sure to sure to snag it after picking up your new eMoped.

Don’t forget about ECOFLOW’s River Mini Wireless portable power station that’s on sale for $350 right now. Designed to help further your journey into eco-friendly products, it offers two AC ports, 100W Type-C PD, and more to power your gear also without using gas or oil.

More on the SWFT MAXX eMoped:

Your SWFT journey starts here. Wherever you’re headed, the MAXX will get you there with style, safety, and a fresh design that’ll turn heads as you turn corners. SWFT’s MAXX e-moped is a compact and efficient way to get around with speeds up to 19.8 mph and traveling up to 38 miles on a single charge. Built-in hydraulic shock absorbers ensure you enjoy the smoothest ride. Let the journey begin.

