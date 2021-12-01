Cyber Week Mac and iOS app deals: OK Golf, RAW Power, Nightcam, more

As Cyber Week rolls on, we have a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals awaiting down below. You might still get lucky with price drops in the gigantic Black Friday and Cyber Monday roundup, just make sure you check Apple’s new AirPods 3 while they are down at $150 alongside our exclusive 30% sitewide offer on Hyper’s amazing Apple gear accessories and hubs. As for today’s highlight app deals, we have OK Golf, RAW Power, Nightcam, Banana Racer, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Cyber Week iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Banana Racer – Moto Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toddy: To-do list & Reminder: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Stezza Music Player: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iPingpong 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Indie App Santa – 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now $64 (Reg. $80)

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Cyber Week game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Gears Tactics $5, PS VR titles from $10, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: You are Hope: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stark Kettlebell: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OBD Fusion: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

