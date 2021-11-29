Hundreds of top-tier Mac and iOS apps now on sale for Cyber Monday!

Welcome to our list of the best Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals. Our annual roundup of the best iOS app deals features all of the top-tier games and productivity suites out there at some of the best prices of the year so you can load up your library at a major discount. This year also features some of the lowest prices of 2021 on premier Mac apps, from Parallels Desktop 17 and and Affinity design software to the new Pixelmator Pro, and much more. All listed out into neat categories for your browsing pleasure, head below the fold for the annual 9to5 list of the best Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Black Friday iOS game deals:

iOS Universal: You are Hope: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $1 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

OS Universal: Euclidean Skies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Lands: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blek: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FROST: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $4 (Reg. $5)

Best iOS productivity app deals:

iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Screens: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Opener ‒ open links in apps: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blaze: Browser & File Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iCalendar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QR Code Reader for iOS: FREE (Reg. $3)

Best Astronomy iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Stellarium PLUS: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

Best iOS video, photography, and art app deals:

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Camera+ 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Camera: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Hydra › Amazing Photography: $2 (Reg. $5)

Best Mac productivity app deals:

Mac: AirBuddy 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: FusionCast: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $25 (Reg. $35)

Mac: Screens 4: $21 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now $64 for Black Friday

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Black Friday Mac/iOS music production apps deals:

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Moog Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: BeatMaker 3: $9 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine : MIDI Sequencer: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $4 (Reg. $9)

