Ember’s latest Temperature Control iOS/Android Smart Mug now $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug² in blue for $99.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. The regularly $130 smart temperature control mug doesn’t see very many price drops, making today a rare opportunity to scoop the Best Buy-exclusive blue model at a discount (you can’t even get this colorway direct from Ember). This is the same price you would pay for the smaller 10-ounce model as well and they are going for well over $130 at Amazon right now. This smartphone-controlled (iOS and Android) smart mug allows you to set your desired temperature and then keep it there for up to 80 minutes completely wire-free, or all day with the included charging coaster, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. Head below for more details.

For something similar that’s is far more affordable, take a look at the VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmers starting from $24 Prime shipped. This is certainly no smart mug, but it will help to keep your existing cups warm for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal, comes in a number of vibrant colorways, and would make for a great little stocking stuffer for family and friends.

Or forget all of that and grab a Circuit maker to create your very own mug gifts this year. The Cricut Mug Press is one of the best (and really only one) of its kind on the market and you can get a much better idea of how it all works in our hands-on review. Plus, even more details in our launch coverage.

More on the Ember Smart Mug²:

Ember Mug² 14oz Blue Edition is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug²’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes with the built-in battery, or all day with the included charging coaster.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!