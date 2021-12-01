Large Govee Smart Air Purifier debuts at $50 off, can tackle a 527-sq.-ft. room 5x per hour [Deal]

Even though this past Thursday was Thanksgiving Day, that didn’t stop Govee from launching yet another new product. This time around, an all-new Govee Smart Air Purifier is up for grabs, and it’s more than twice as powerful as the company’s other unit. According to a launch video that was released on YouTube, this offering is able to refresh a 918-square-foot room in just 30 minutes. When given an hour to work, it can purify a 527-square-foot space five times. To celebrate the launch, Govee is offering early adopters $50 off. Continue reading to learn more.

The new Govee Smart Air Purifier can tackle large rooms in just 30 minutes

When it comes to aesthetics, there are a lot of similarities between the new Govee Smart Air Purifier and the unit that preceded it. First off, it wields a a 360-degree air intake design that looks like a scaled-up model of the other. Noise emitted by this unit is identical as well, with Govee touting a “24-decibel quiet operation.”

Up top you’ll a find a variety of capacitive touch controls in addition to LED lighting that quickly clarifies the current air quality of your space. There are four fan speeds in this model: low, medium, high, and a dedicated sleep mode. Owners will also be able to set a step-less fan speed using the Govee Home app, leaving users with a precise amount of control that is just a swipe away.

Pricing and availability

The new Govee Smart Air Purifier can be ordered at Amazon right now and has a list price of $189.99. In typical Govee fashion, the company is offering a launch discount that comes in the form of an on-page $50 off coupon. These units are in stock and ready to ship, with no delays at this time.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Christmas just around the corner, this is a great time to outfit your space with an air purifier. This rings especially true with Govee’s powerful Smart Air Purifier. The ability to tackle large spaces and trap airborne particles is bound to help everyone feel a bit more relaxed when spending time together over the holidays.

Smart integration with Google Assistant, Alexa, and even IFTTT is yet another perk that should make everything from toggling power to tweaking settings a breeze. This also paves the way for creating even more powerful smart home routines that will take your setup to the next level.

