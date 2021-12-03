Cyber Week Android app deals: Hexologic, 3D EARTH PRO, Doom and Destiny, more

We are wrapping up our Cyber Week Android app deal coverage this afternoon with a fresh batch of price drops waiting for you down below. Just make sure you check out today’s new all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and this morning’s price drop on the Google Nest Thermostat while you’re at it. Our Google Play software deal collection includes highlights like Hexologic, Neighbours from Hell 2, 3D EARTH PRO, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and some additional freebies, among others. Hit the jump for today’s Cyber Week Android app deals.

Cyber Week Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by the Google Nest Thermostat at $40 off the going rate alongside a better-than-Black Friday price on Google’s latest streaming Chromecast media player at $39. In the wearable department, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also beating recent Black Friday pricing at a new low of $323 and now joins and ongoing price drops on the Garmin fēnix 6X Pro. As for accessories and the like, a new low has hit the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe SSD while Anker’s latest sale features some of the best price drops on its most recent docking stations and you’ll find even more in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Cyber Week game deals: Final Fantasy VII $8 or remake $25, ASTRAL CHAIN $40, much more

More Cyber Week Android app deals still live:

More on Hexologic:

Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers. A simple gameplay mechanics adorned with a beautiful graphic design, relaxing music and challenging yet not unbeatable puzzles, will guarantee long hours of fun for gamers of all ages.

