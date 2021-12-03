Cyber Week game deals: Final Fantasy VII $8 or remake $25, ASTRAL CHAINÂ $40, much more

Final Fantasy VIIÂ Remake - release

In todayâ€™s best Cyber Week game deals, Sony is now offering the beloved orignal Final Fantasy VII on PSN for $7.99, down from the regular $16. Thatâ€™s 50% off a game that every PlayStation gamer should at least try out if they havenâ€™t yet. But if you would prefer to stick with the gorgeous new remake, we are still tracking Black Friday pricing on the PlayStation 4 Final Fantasy VII: Remake at $24.99 and the Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $40+ and around $70, respectively, these two are still matching the Amazon all-time lows and are at the best prices around. The orignal Final Fantasy VII is easily one of the best and most iconic games ever, and the remakes expand the first section(s) of that game to brand new heights with gorgeous visuals, new gameplay mechanics, and an all-new story campaign starring Yuffie (on the Intergrade version) you can learn more about right here.Â Head below for more Cyber Week game deals including ASTRAL CHAIN, Destroy All Humans!, NBA 2K22, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, WarioWare: Get It Together, and much more.Â 

Best Cyber Week game deals:

