Cyber Week game deals: Final Fantasy VII $8 or remake $25, ASTRAL CHAINÂ $40, much more

In todayâ€™s best Cyber Week game deals, Sony is now offering the beloved orignal Final Fantasy VII on PSN for $7.99, down from the regular $16. Thatâ€™s 50% off a game that every PlayStation gamer should at least try out if they havenâ€™t yet. But if you would prefer to stick with the gorgeous new remake, we are still tracking Black Friday pricing on the PlayStation 4 Final Fantasy VII: Remake at $24.99 and the Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $40+ and around $70, respectively, these two are still matching the Amazon all-time lows and are at the best prices around. The orignal Final Fantasy VII is easily one of the best and most iconic games ever, and the remakes expand the first section(s) of that game to brand new heights with gorgeous visuals, new gameplay mechanics, and an all-new story campaign starring Yuffie (on the Intergrade version) you can learn more about right here.Â Head below for more Cyber Week game deals including ASTRAL CHAIN, Destroy All Humans!, NBA 2K22, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, WarioWare: Get It Together, and much more.Â
Best Cyber Week game deals:
- ASTRAL CHAINÂ $40Â (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It TogetherÂ $42 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Destroy All Humans! $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Journey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- And Collectorâ€™s Edition Bundle from $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- God of War on PS4 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 via PSN
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Dragon Quest XI S $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Team Sonic Racing PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDÂ
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Directorâ€™s Cut $40 (Reg. $60)
- And on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Gears Tactics $5 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Arkane Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Marvelâ€™s Avengers $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Best Buy buy two get one FREE Switch games
- Best Buy PS VR game sale from $10 (Reg. up to $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvelâ€™s Guardians of the Galaxy $27 (Reg. $60)
- Only $2 above doorbuster pricing
- Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demonâ€™s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Directorâ€™s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)Â
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collectorâ€™s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at AmazonÂ
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden WestÂ pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden WestÂ pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant DiamondÂ pre-orderÂ $60
- Pokemon Shining PearlÂ pre-orderÂ $60
- Splatoon 3Â pre-orderÂ $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time RemakeÂ pre-orderÂ $40
