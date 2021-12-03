Pad & Quill’s latest leather AirTag keychain hits all-time low at $14.50 (40% off) + more from $8

Pad & Quill is now offering its Jimmy Leather AirTag Keychain for $14.70 when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $25, this is more than 40% off, a couple bucks below the Black Friday pricing on the single keychain, and the lowest total we have tracked. You can knock 15% off the 4-pack as well via the pull-down menu on the listing page as well. You’ll have to hit the $35 threshold to redeem free shipping, otherwise delivery prices will vary depending on location. But considering everything sitewide will drop 15% with the code above, including the new MacBook Valet bag and the now in-stock leather wallets, you might find some other gear to score the free delivery anyway. As you’ll know from our launch coverage on the Jimmy from September, these are the latest handcrafted AirTag keychains from Pad & Quill with a stainless steel key ring, three different leather colorway options (chestnut, whiskey, and galloper black), and parachute-grade nylon stitching. Just be sure to head below for more AirTag case and keychain deals.

We also have a giant list of hangover Black Friday AirTag accessory deals down below including an ongoing all-time low on the official Apple AirTag Loop:

Looking for a deal on the actual AirTags? We got you covered. Go scoop up this 4-pack at one of the best prices ever while you still can. You might even be able to get four amazing stocking stuffer gifts out of it.

More on the Pad & Quill jimmy Leather AirTag Keychain:

Why Jimmy? Because you’ll need to ‘Jimmy’ the AirTag into this little keychain. Once you do that with its secure button snap tension fit you’ll not think about it again until next year, when it’s time to replace the battery. Crafted with the same leather used in our leather bags this AirTag keychain is ready for serious real-world use and as a bonus: The keychain is Philbert the Chow Chow approved. That’s our PQ mascot dog here in Minneapolis!

